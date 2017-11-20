Police officer admits theft

A police officer has admitted stealing £35 in cash from the PSNI.

Luke McDowell (29), whose address was given as PSNI, Lurgan, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

A public prosecutor said that two of four charges of theft were to be withdrawn. When the other two charges of stealing cash to the value of £25 and £10 belonging to the PSNI were put to McDowell he pleaded guilty.

The case was adjourned until December 15 to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared.