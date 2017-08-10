Police officers guarding a murder scene targeted by petrol bombs

Have your say

Police officers guarding a murder scene in Lurgan were the target of petrol bombs last night.

A small number of PSNI officers were at the murder scene in Victoria Street when a number of petrol bombs were thrown at them.

A PSNI spokesperson said that ‘one or two’ petrol bombs were fired at officers close to the Johnson Allen building where a 45-year-old Lithuanian man was killed on Sunday.

“They landed on the road and no one was injured,” said the PSNI.

“Police officers were holding the integrity of the crime scene.

“There were only a handful of officers there at the time,” said the spokeswoman.

Soon after the attack which happened at 9.05pm police tasked the Tactical Support Group (TSG) as a buffer in case there was further trouble.

The area was declared clear at 10.15pm.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said: “The petrol bombs struck the road and thankfully there was no damage to property and no injuries.

“Additional officers attended the area however there were no further incidents.

“We are investigating the petrol bomb attack and would ask anyone in the community who may have information or know who was involved, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1246 09/08/17.”