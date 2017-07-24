Police spotted driver using phone while behind the wheel

When he answered his phone while he was driving a 50-year- old Lurgan man also forgot to put on his seat belt.
Michael Robert McDowell, of Bowens Lane, was fined £100 and given three points for using a hand-held phone while driving on April 7 this year.
He was also fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for not wearing his seat belt.
The court heard that offences happened at Main Street, Waringstown.
Mr Peter Murphy, representing the defendant, said his client had stopped at a shop after coming back from Dublin.
He added that when he got into his car the phone rang and he lifted it but there was a police car on the road and they saw him. He already had six points on his licence.
Almost Done!
Registering with Portadown Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.