Police working on ‘establishing motive’ after Craigavon shooting

A fresh appeal has been made for information after the shooting of a man in Craigavon on Monday.

Ty Mcguire was shot in the head as he sat in his home in Carrigart Crescent in the early hours of Monday morning.

Armed with automatic weapons, the house was peppered with gunshots at around 1.45am.

Mr McGuire is fighting for his life in the Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast and his condition has been described as ‘critical’.

This afternoon (Wednesday) police issued a fresh appeal following the attempted murder of the 31-year-old.

Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey from the PSNI’s reactive and Organised Crime Branch said: “We are working to establish a motive for the attack and I would ask anyone with any information about the incident itself or any ongoing issues in the area to contact detectives in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 64 of 13/02/17. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”