Prison for man who verbally abused police

While police were dealing with another person a 26-year-old man became involved and verbally abused officers.

Christopher William Kennedy, Ballybay Meadows, Portadown, appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court by way of videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted disorderly behaviour at Fairgreen in Portadown on January 20 last year.

The court heard police went to the area after a report of males fighting at a car park.

They were dealing with a person who had been abusive when the defendant approached them and intervened.

Kennedy was verbally abusive and so physically threatened an officer that he had to draw his baton.

A solicitor representing the defendant said Kennedy had severe alcohol and drug dependency issues.

He explained his client was on remand in custody for a more serious matter and he was also in breach of a suspended sentence.

The solicitor added that Kennedy’s offending happened while he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol but he was seeking help for his problems.

He did show remorse for his actions.

District Judge Peter King activated two months of the suspended sentences and gave Kennedy one month for disorderly behaviour.

This is to run consecutively making a total of three months in custody.