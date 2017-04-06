Prison sentence after ‘altercation’ in Lurgan

A 21-year-old man presently serving a prison sentence was given concurrent custodial terms when he appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Jonathon Hall, whose address was given as Hamilton Street, Lurgan, was sentenced to one month in custody for disorderly behaviour on December 28 last year.

He appeared by way of videolink from Maghaberry prison.

The court heard that police went to an ongoing altercation at 7pm at Flush Place in Lurgan involving three males.

None of them wanted to make any complaint about the incident.

Hall had minor injuries including a bump above one eye and a small cut on his ear.

He was told by police officers that he was going to be reported for disorderly behaviour.

A solicitor representing the defendant said there had been an ongoing issue between the defendant and another person.

He added that they had been texting that day and the other party turned up at Hall’s house and a fight ensued.

The solicitor explained that Hall had been sentenced on December 29 to a total of seven months in prison and his release date was April 12.

Hall also admitted being in breach of a community service order.

The court heard how, on June 3 last year, the defedant was convicted of a burglary and given 100 hours community service.

The probation service applied to have the order revoked because it was said that Hall had failed to attend for unpaid work on three occasions.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said Hall had done no hours.

She replaced the community service order with a three month prison sentence and also imposed a £25 offender’s levy.

The sentences are to run alongside the prison sentence the defendant is currently serving.