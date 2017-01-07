Produced insurance which had expired the previous month

When he was stopped after police checks revealed there was no insurance for the vehicle he was driving a 53-year-old man produced a certificate which had expired the previous month.

Michael Joseph Tallon, Levin Road, Lurgan, was fined £200 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without insurance on October 13 last year.

He was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that a police check on a car on the Mandeville Road in Craigavon showed there was no insurance in place for the vehicle.

They spoke to the defendant who produced an insurance certificate but this had expired on September 19.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had no previous relevant driving matters.

She added that he now had taken out a new insurance policy.