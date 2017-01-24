PSNI thank public after missing phone is found

The PSNI has thanked the public after a phone central to the investigation into the murder of Anita Downey (nee Doran) was found.

Police had issued an appeal for the the missing phone after the body of Anita was discovered in Toberhewney Hall last Friday morning.

A media appeal was launched and hundreds shared the article urging the public to be on the look out for the phone.

This afternoon the Detectives from Serious Crime Branch probing Anita’s murder said they have now recovered the missing mobile phone as a result of the media appeal.

“Detectives would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their assistance in locating the phone,” said a spokesperson.