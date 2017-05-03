Search

Residents start petition for action on old factory site

Sinn Fein Cllr Keith Haughian with residents in north Lurgan protest at derelict site of former Clendinings factory

A petition has begun demanding that the owner of a derelict factory in Lurgan clear and secure the site or sell it.

The petition was started by the North Lurgan Community Association after residents staged a protest at the former Clendinings site on Monday.

Hundreds gathered between Victoria Street and Lake Street angered at the persistent anti-social behaviour and the lack of security at the site.

Owner, Mr Philip Bassett, spoke to the Lurgan Mail this week saying anti-social behaviour was hampering future development of the land.

He said he was keen to develop the site but a number of issues were thwarting progress including anti-social behaviour.

Though the area has been zoned for housing, no development has occurred since the factory site was cleared some years ago.

In a statement North Lurgan Community Association said it is creating a petition on behalf of the local community.

“The residents are tired of the anti-social behaviour in the old Clendinings site.

“The destructive behaviour of the young people, both from the area and also outside the area, is having a detrimental affect on the people within the community.

“We are asking people to sign this petition as we want to send a clear message to the landowner that immediate action is required.

“We need the site cleared and secured or sold to the Council at a realistic price.

“We need action before there is serious injury or loss of life in this dilapidated building site.”

Just last week the police issued a hard hitting video warning of the serious dangers at the derelict site.

The PSNI also detailed a number of serious incidents involving children who were unconscious or became ill on the site and urged parents to mindful of where their children are.

Here is a link to the petition

https://www.change.org/p/north-lurgan-community-association-action-against-asb-in-clendinnings-site-lurgan?recruiter=716132534&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink