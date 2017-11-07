Sadistic youths torture animals across Borough

Animal cruelty has reached new heights in the Lurgan and Craigavon area with sadistic youths goading bulls, throwing fireworks at cattle and decapitating cats.

These blood-thirsty thugs have reached new depths in torturing and killing defenceless animals.

During the latest episode a gang of young people were spotted antagonising a Shetland Bull at a farm run by Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Describing the incident at Tannaghmore Gardens as ‘very serious’, SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden, Chair of Leisure and Community Services Committee, said: “Such reckless behaviour could have resulted in serious injury.

“Fortunately one of our staff members checking on the animals, as he was closing up the farm for the evening, discovered the group of young people in the field goading the bull.

“I would dread to think of the consequences of what could have happened if the bull had charged after being provoked.”

He further criticised youths who threw fireworks at cattle in a field near Derrytrasna over Halloween.

And in another blood-curdling incident youths have been blamed for beheading a tiny cat using a firework.

Little Mylo was found not far from her home at Ballyoran Park Portadown with injuries so severe her head was severed.

Police said they are investigating a report of cruelty to a cat. Sergeant Mel Gibson said, “It is believed the pet suffered serious injuries caused by a firework sometime between 3am and 10am on Sunday morning. The cat died as a result of the injuries.”

Over the past year, residents have been complaining of cats and small dogs being attacked or killed.

There have also been complaints that small dogs and cats have gone missing across the north Armagh area, with the common belief they are being used to ‘blood’ hunting dogs.

ABC Council said after the incident in Tannaghmore Gardens: “When visiting the farm members of the public are asked to be mindful of their surroundings, be respectful of the animals and pay attention to no entry signs particularly those relating to the adjacent grasslands.

“Visitors should at no time enter any of the surrounding fields, particularly those containing cattle or a bull. Bulls can be very unpredictable. When walking alongside the fields, be prepared for cattle to react to your presence, especially if they are up close to the fence or you have a dog with you. Be careful not to make loud noises or sudden movements that could frighten, take time to walk quietly by and enjoy observing these lovely animals.

“When walking your dogs around the farm and particular near fields with cattle, the advice is to keep your dog in sight at all times and under effective control. It’s always good practice to keep your dog on a lead around farm animals and horses. Always be aware of what your dog is doing, do not let it stray off the path or away from areas where you have right of access. If you are not confident your pet will return to you promptly on command, please keep it on a lead.

“Following this sensible advice only takes a few moments’ thought and will ensure everyone, visitors and animals alike, remain safe!”