Suspected drugs found near children’s play area

Suspected drugs have been found close to a popular children’s play area in Donaghcloney.

Police said a small bag of white powder was discovered in the Riverdale Crescent area.

Local DUP Cllr Mark Baxter said it was a popular area for kids to play.

He said drugs were ‘a real scourge’ to the community.

“Thankfully these were found before kids got their hands on them.

“I am meeting police next week and will be raising this with them, Please contact police on 101 with any information or send it to me and I’ll pass on,” he said.

PSNI Craigavon said on their Facebook said: “Have you lost a small bag of white powder in the Riverdale Crescent area of Donacloney? If you have, good news, we have it!! Come and see us!

“On a more serious note, this stuff was found near to where kids play, and this is absolutely NOT acceptable.

“If you have any information with regards to drugs, or drug taking in any area, including Donacloney, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with us on 101, via Crime stoppers, or even drop us a message to the page.”