Swore loudly in a residential district

A 54-year-old man who was drunk at 8.30am in the morning, became abusive to police officers who were dealing with another person, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Lawrence Hagan, of Carrick Drive, Lurgan, was fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for disorderly behaviour on October 8 this year.

Fines of £150 were imposed for resisting police and attempted criminal damage to a police car.

The court heard that at 8.30am, police were speaking to a male in Flush Place, Lurgan and the defendant was in his company.

He was heavily intoxicated and was swearing loudly in a residential area.

The court was told that he was warned about his behaviour but continued with profanity towards the police.

Hagan became abusive and aggressive and when arrested he was belligerent and physically resisted.

On the way to custody he kicked the front seats and the central console in the police vehicle.

He refused to provide any details but these were obtained from identity documents found on his person.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said Hagan had been at a friend’s house and had been drinking heavily.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the defendant had an atrocious criminal record and someone of his age should have more sense.