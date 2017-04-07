Tractor stolen in Loughgall

A red Massey Ferguson 135 tractor has been stolen from the Summerisland Road, Loughgall.

It was taken between 6pm yesterday and 8.15am this morning (Friday).

Police said the tractor has some distinctive features including a new red mudguard on the right side with two lever bolts at the top of the mudguard used for a sprayer.

There are box section brackets on the underside and the two headlights at the front are missing.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact 101 and quote reference CC2017040700208.