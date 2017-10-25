Vandals destroy life-saving defibrilator

Vandals destroyed a life-saving defibrillator in Lurgan, police have revealed.

The device, which was left for emergencies outside the Eurospar in Lurgan’s William Street was destroyed by thugs.

Police said they incident happened sometime overnight on Saturday into Sunday morning.

According to Chief Inspector Jon Burrows, the emergency device was ripped off the wall and criminally damaged.

Basically it was ‘put out of use’, he said.

Local people raised thousands of pounds through Eurospar which is there to help people who may suffer from life-threatening illness.

Chief Inspector Burrows appealed for anyone with information to come forward and described it as a “despicable crime”.

“I’ve put extra officers into that investigation. We are determined to track down the person responsible for that and bring them to justice.”

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden said: “These devices are here for a purpose - TO SAVE LIVES!

“If anyone has any information about the person(s) responsible for destroying this device in William Street, Lurgan, please get in touch with the police!”

Anyone with information can contact the PSNI on the non-emergency number 101.