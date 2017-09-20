WANTED: Police issue appeal after man skips bail

Police have issued an appeal for a Co Armagh man after he breached his court bail.

Daniel Duffy, whose last known address was in Banbridge, is wanted by police.

PSNI Craigavon issued a ‘Wanted’ notice on their Facebook page this morning.

With his photograph, it stated: “This is Daniel Duffy, last known to live in Banbridge.

“Daniel Duffy is currently wanted for arrest in relation to Breach of Court Bail.

“PLEASE SHARE TO HELP US FIND HIM

“If you know where he is, or see him, please get in touch immediately.

“DO NOT approach this individual.

“DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts

“Call us on 101

“Text us on 07557261989

“Private message Craigavon FB Page

“Or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

“The Op Relentless reference number is 307 of 20/09/17.”