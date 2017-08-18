Warning after lorry pulled over at bogus checkpoint

A warning has been issued after a lorry carrying livestock was pulled over near Portadown by a men claiming to be government inspectors.

Both the PSNI and Department of Agriculture issued the warning after the driver was stopped on Wednesday night.

It is understood the incident happened near Portadown. The lorry driver however soon realised it was a bogus checkpoint and drove off.

Department Veterinary Enforcement Officer Danny Gray said: “Our inspectors always carry official identification cards. If in any doubt livestock transporter drivers should therefore ask to see the identification of anyone who attempts to stop or inspect their vehicle.

“While DAERA [Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs] does carry out roadside checks on livestock transport on a regular basis, this is only ever done in conjunction with PSNI, and only in very exceptional circumstances would it be necessary on a motorway.”

PSNI Supt. Brian Kee said: “We would reiterate the advice from our colleagues in the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), and would urge drivers to ensure they check identification of all inspectors at all times.

“Where a driver suspects a bogus inspector incident we would encourage them to note the registration number of any vehicle they are using and report this to the Police Service on 101.”