Went back to sleep when asked to get out of car

When he was sitting drunk in the front seat of a car a 21-year-old man refused to get out for police and went back to sleep.

Adam Nicholas Hopkins, Rowandale, Banbridge, admitted being drunk in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol in his breath on March 19 of this year.

A public prosecutor told Banbridge Magistrates Court sitting in Newry last Thursday that police received a report of a car sitting outside an address at The Rowans in the town.

They found the defendant sitting in the driver’s side with the keys in the ignition.

There were several bottles of Buckfast in the footwell of the passenger side.

Hopkins refused to get out of the vehicle for police and went back to sleep.

He was arrested for being drunk in charge and an evidential breath test gave a reading of 58.

The court was told that there were six points on his licence.

A solicitor representing the defendant said the car was 50 metres from his home and that Hopkins was waiting for his girlfriend.

He explained the keys were in the ignition for heat and he started drinking wine before falling asleep.

The solicitor said Hopkins worked two jobs, one at a car wash where he needed his licence to collect cars.

District Judge Eamonn King said if he imposed ten points then the defendant would face an automatic six months ban.

He added that using his discretion he could impose a short ban but this would only happen if Hopkins could pay his fine immediately.

The defendant said he could.

Imposing a £300 fine and a £15 offender’s levy Judge King banned Hopkins for one month.

He also reminded him that he still had six points on his licence.