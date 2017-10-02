Woman and four men charged with offences linked to illegal parades in Lurgan and Belfast

Four men and a woman have been charged with offences linked to an unnotified parade in Lurgan and Belfast last April.

The men 24, 27, 47 and 48, and a 49-year-old woman have been charged with a total of twenty offences following the parades i on 15 and 16 April this year.

Police said the offences include ‘taking part in an unnotified procession’ and ‘wearing clothing, or having article(s), as a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation’.

All five individuals are due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates court on 6 October.

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The parade in Lurgan was during the opening of a memorial garden in the Kilwilkie estate organised by Republican Sinn Fein.

Previously two men, aged 35 and 41, were reported to the Public Prosecution Service for similar offences relating to the same processions.

A 48 year old man has also been reported to the PPS for the offence of ‘organising an unnotified procession.’