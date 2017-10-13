Woman charged with animal cruelty after puppy rescued by police

A woman, who was arrested after a video claiming to depict animal cruelty offences went viral, has been charged.

Lurgan PSNI charged the 34-year-old woman yesterday with animal cruelty offences.

Police had received a report of animal cruelty on October 10 and immediately launched an investigation.

Police said last night: “Pixie was rescued within hours.”

It followed a video circulating on social media claiming to depict an incident in the Union St/ Hill St area of Lurgan.

She will appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court at a later date.

It is understood that little Pixie is being cared for by a specialist in her breed.

Indeed she was so popular at Lurgan PSNI station it is understood there were queues to have photos taken with her.