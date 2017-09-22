Woman due in court on fraud and theft charges

A 45-year-old woman is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court this morning (Friday) charged with a number of counts of fraud by false representation and a number of counts of theft.

The charges are in connection with the arrest of a woman yesterday by officers in Lurgan investigating purse thefts and fraud related offences across south region, including Craigavon, Armagh, Enniskillen, Omagh, Dungannon and Newry.