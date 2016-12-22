Woman left ‘badly shaken’ after being dragged from car during Lurgan hijacking

A woman has been left very badly shaken after her car was hijacked in Lurgan early this morning.

The Skoda Fabia was stolen at around 12.15am in the Sloan St area of Lurgan.

Hijacked car

It was later crashed into concrete bollards and burnt out in Taghnevan Drive.

Police have asked anyone who may have seen the car being driven in the area to come forward with information.

Sinn Fein Cllr Liam Mackle said the reputation of Taghnevan has been ‘tarnished by people who have no concern for anyone other than themselves’.

He said: “Those criminals who hijacked a car on Sloan Street last night and then set fire to it in Taghnevan estate need to be brought to justice.

“Anyone who seen anything suspicious should report this to the PSNI.

“A lady has been left traumatised by this and the reputation of Taghnevan has been tarnished by people who have no concern for anyone other than themselves.

“The people of Taghnevan are preparing for Christmas, they do not need this. My thoughts are with the lady who was dragged from her car by these thoughtless thugs.

“The sooner they are locked up the better. I would also urge drivers to be aware of their safety, particularly female drivers, until these dangerous people are caught.”

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart described the incident as “very alarming”.

“My thoughts are with the woman who was caught up in this criminal act. This happened in the darkness of night on one of the busiest nights of the year. When people are supposed to be out enjoying themselves to be subjected to this type of act is horrific.

“I would encourage anyone with any information to come forward to the PSNI and report it immediately. I will be speaking with the PSNI this morning to ensure there is increased patrols in the area and I would also encourage everyone particularly women to keep their doors locked whilst driving! It certainly makes us all take note that there are sinister, evil people who involve themselves in this type of activity and we must take precautions to protect ourselves and our property.”

Sinn Fein MLA Catherine Seeley said: “I want to condemn the hijacking of the car and the subsequent impact on the young female victim. Anyone with information should contact the PSNI immediately so those responsible can be taken of our streets.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beatttie MC said: “This will have been a very traumatic incident for this woman to go through. The thugs involved in this crime have no thought for anyone, and they certainly do not care about the distress they are causing to people in this part of Lurgan.

“I hope this woman can recover from this and be able to enjoy Christmas. In the meantime, can I urge anyone with any information about this to contact PSNI by phoning 101. Let’s stop this nonsense.”

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden said the ‘disgraceful attack on this lady has to be condemned outright’.

“This lady probably went through a terrifying ordeal and the thugs involved need to be apprehended and charged. Fortunately it’s not a regular occurrence but none the less I’m urging everyone, especially young ladies and women in general to be vigilant while driving especially at night and when stopping at junctions and traffic lights to make sure all doors are locked and valuables hid from sight.”

Police would appeal to any witnesses to this incident and anyone who may have witnessed the car being driven between Sloan Street and Taghnevan Drive to contact police on 101, quoting ref: 22 22/12/16. Alternatively, if you prefer to provide information without giving your details you can contact the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.