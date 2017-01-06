Customers in limbo as shutters stay down on Wray dry cleaner’s

Annagh United Football Club is one of a number of frustrated customers trying to retrieve clothing from a Portadown dry cleaner’s which closed suddenly before Christmas.

Members of the senior team have had to make do with an old kit after finding the shutters down on Wray Cleaners in High Street.

The club left the 16 tops, 16 pairs of shorts and 16 pairs of socks - all new in September and worth around £600 - in to be cleaned.

Since then they have been on something of a quest to try and get them back again, but so far to no avail.

Among other thwarted customers is a Portadown solicitor who went to the High Street premises today (Friday) to check if it had reopened, but found it still closed.

She said, “I left in a coat before Christmas. Usually, they text me to say the item is ready but I never got a text this time.”

Tom Magee, of Tom Magee Ltd, is the agent for the owner of the High Street property occupied by Wray’s.

He confirmed the shop has been closed from Wednesday, December 21.

He said, “I have been in contact with the operator of Wray Cleaners Ltd asking him to remove his customers’ clothing from the building.

“I have been taking phone calls from a number of people trying to retrieve their goods but unfortunately I am unable to provide access on an individual basis. This is why I am tying to make further contact with the operator of Wray Cleaners Ltd.”

The dry cleaner’s had moved to the High Street building just two weeks before its closure, having previously operated from premises in Edward Street.