Cut to school uniform grant stopped

The Department of Education will not proceed with a proposed £3m reduction in funding to uniform grants, it has been confirmed.
In a statement released late on Tuesday evening a spokesperson for the Department of Education confirmed the clothing allowance (uniform grants) for the 2017/18 school year will remain at 2016 levels.
A spokesperson for the Department of Education said: “This decision will allow the Education Authority to make payments to families at the existing rates.
"The Department continues to deal with major financial pressures and explore a range of measures which would allow it to live within the indicative 2017/18 budget.
"Following the Secretary of State’s written statement last week on Northern Ireland departments’ budget allocations, the Department has been able to finalise decisions on budget allocations across a range of programmes including deciding to maintain funding for the uniform allowance at current rates.
"The Department will be issuing allocation letters to relevant organisations in the coming days."
