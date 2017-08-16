D-Day for local A-Level students as results out

Tomorrow (Thursday) is D-Day for local A-Level students as the results of this year’s exams are released.

For hundreds of students across the area the agony of waiting will be over as they find out how they performed in the summer exams - and what the destination will be if they have opted for further education.

The Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) has set up a dedicated examinations helpline which offers advice and guidance for students who are expecting their A-Level and GCSE results over the next fortnight.

The helpline will be in operation from 9am until 5pm, from Wednesday, 16 August, until Wednesday, 30 August, however lines will open from 7am on Thursday 17 August, A Level results day.

Anyone with queries regarding CCEA’s examination results can call 028 9026 1260, email helpline@ccea.org.uk, or log onto the CCEA website www.ccea.org.uk to access answers from the Frequently Asked Questions section.

CCEA Examinations Manager Michael Crossan commented: “Results day is a momentous occasion in the life of every student. Each year CCEA’s examination’s helpline responds to hundreds of calls from students, parents and schools who have queries about their examination results.

“The helpline has proved to be a highly important and valuable service that provides reassurance and guidance during what can be an anxious and stressful time.

“I would encourage anyone with a query or concern about their CCEA examination results to pick up the phone and give us a call.

“Finally I would like to wish everyone awaiting examination results on the 17 and 24 August every success on the next stage of your journey and into the future.”

The useful FAQ section, available on the CCEA homepage, will also provide information on the most common issues around the period of the results.