Deaths of respected business people

The funerals are due to take place this week of two well-known Portadown business people.

Winifred Donaghy (nee Mulholland), of Winnie’s Newsagents in Woodhouse Street, passed away yesterday (Sunday) at her home at Ridgeway Park North.

Her funeral will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11am in St John the Baptist Church, Portadown.

Meanwhile, retired bank manager Ivan Conner’s funeral will take place in Armagh Road Presbyterian Church on Wednesday at 12 noon.

Mr Conner passed away on Sunday at his home at Hilton Park, Portadown.