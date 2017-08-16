Defendant ‘either drunk as a skunk or suffering hangover’ judge says

A three month prison sentence was imposed on a 27-year-old man last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for motoring and drugs offences.

He was Martin Leo Francis McNally, Woodside Green, Portadown.

For taking a motorbike without the consent of the owner on May 22 this year he was sentenced to three months in custody and ordered to pay a £25 offender’s levy.

Concurrent three month terms and a 15 month driving ban were imposed for driving with excess alcohol and not having insurance.

For failing to provide a specimen of breath he was fined £100 and he was fined £50 for not having a licence.

He was given a concurrent three month jail sentence for unlawful possession of a class A drug, cocaine, on January 31 this year.

A barrister representing the defendant said that his client made full admissions and the drug was valued at £20. It was for recreational use.

Referring to the taking and driving away he said he was walking past the bike and he thought it would be a good idea at the time. He now knows it was a foolish decision.

The case had been adjourned for a pre-sentence but McNally did not attend with probation.

The barrister said his client would say that he was unwell at the time.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that McNally was either drunk as a skunk or suffering a hangover.

She added that joyriding was a very serious offence was a ‘scourge in this society for a long, long time’ and always crossed the custody threshold.