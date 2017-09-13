Defendant told to ‘stay off the roof’

A convicted robber who caused more than £3,000 of damage to the roof of the Young Offenders Centre was jailed for eight months on Wednesday.

Newtownards Magistrates Court heard that on 21 April last year while he was on remand for a robbery offence, 20-year-old Nash Beattie, from Garvaghy Park in Portadown, was spotted by prison officers on the roof of Hydebank YOC.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court CCTV footage captured Beattie caused damage to windows, vents, drain pipes and an air conditioning unit which cost £3,404 pounds to fix, adding that while he was with two other inmates, they had not caused any damage.

Imposing an eight month sentence to be served concurrently, District Judge Mark Hamill told Beattie “stay off the roof.”

At an earlier hearing Beattie was convicted in his absence of causing criminal damage and on Wednesday his defence solicitor said he would have confessed anyway given his “full and frank admissions” during police interviews.

The lawyer revealed that Beattie was given a four year sentence for robbery at the start of the month, split into two years in custody and two on licence, asking the judge not to interfere with his release date.