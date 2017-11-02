Defendant was ‘not wanted in Armagh’

A 26-year-old man who was disorderly at a shop on the outskirts of Lurgan was told to go straight to Derry from prison as he wasn’t wanted in Armagh.

Liam Christopher Harkin, Bonds Hill, Londonderry, appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry.

He admitted obstructing a constable, assaulting a male and disorderly behaviour at the Lough Road service station on October 16 this year.

The court heard that at 3.50pm police received a report of a male being disorderly at the Spar shop on the Lough Road.

They saw Harkin who smelled of intoxicating liquor and was unsteady on his feet.

He pushed a man in the chest and refused to give his name or address to police.

At Banbridge custody suite his details were found on him and he said he had drunk a bottle and half of whiskey.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, asked Harkin that if she gave him a time served sentence would he go from Maghaberry to Derry because he wasn’t wanted in Armagh.

Harkin said he would and the judge sentenced him to two weeks in prison.