Definition of victim cannot be ignored

The definition of a victim cannot be ignored, local MLA Doug Beattie MC has said.

Mr Beattie also said the definition of a victim should be part of legacy consultation and there is now an opportunity to ‘grasp the issue once and for all’.

He said the 2006 definition of victim had been disputed, “Many people understandably find it difficult to understand how those who set out to maim and kill could receive the same support as their loved ones who were just going about their day.

“We have raised the current definition during the talks process as something that... should be included within any public consultation on legacy proposals.”