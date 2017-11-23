Delight as Killicomaine to get new changing rooms worth £100,000

Changing facilities at the council-owned Killicomaine football pitch are to be replaced at a cost of £100,000.

The council recently completed a condition survey for all of its changing facilities and found that the facilities in Killicomaine needed immediate attention.

The changing rooms at the pitch are used regularly by Portadown BB Old Boys as Killicomaine is their home pitch.

The new facility will be slightly bigger and will have disabled accessible changing facilities. Robert Love, secretary of Portadown BBOB, said, “we are delighted to see this investment.

“The existing changing area is cold and damp and is plagued with leaks and we will be glad to finally get a more modern and spacious facility.

“We will not have to apologise to the away teams for the issues that we currently battle with in our current facility and we will be able bring them to our pitch knowing we have good quality facilities available for them.

“We are very appreciative to the council for their investment and we look forward to the new facility being constructed.”

Councillor Darryn Causby described it as a “welcome investment”. “The current facilities regularly flood and the roof leaks during heavy rainfall so the investment is much needed,” he said.

Cllr Margaret Tinsley added, “We have been working to secure this investment for a long time and it is right that the facilities are upgraded to ensure that they comply with health and safety requirements.

A council spokesperson said that, pending council approval, it is proposed to award a contract for the scheme at the end of November. Works will begin in the New Year.