Devoted to his family and to the community

One of Portadown’s best-known residents, Wilson Roney, has died at the age of 93.

Born and bred in the town, Wilson was a renowned member of the Seagoe and Edenderry communities in particular.

During a lifetime spent in the town, he was involved in a wide range of community activities and was Captain of Seagoe Church Lads’ Brigade (CLB) of which he was a committed member for more than 60 years.

Also during this time he was a member of the CLB and CGB Regimental Choir and represented the organisation at the opening by the Queen of new headquarters in London.

His long service was rewarded when he received a citation from Her Majesty.

It was through his work with Seagoe CLB and CGB he met his future wife Elizabeth (Lily) Bonis. They married on April 21, 1951 and set up home in Seagoe Park, where they lived for over 61 years until Lily’s passing in November 2012.

Wilson also sang in Seagoe Parish Church’s choir for many years and was a long-serving member of loyal orders Edenderry LOL 322 and RBP 80 and the Edenderry Arch Committee.

Raised in Edenderry he went to the area’s elementary school before gaining employment in the Hamilton Robb’s factory.

From there he worked in Portadown Foundry, then Blackers Mill before taking up the post of caretaker at Seagoe Primary School.

Among his many interests was gardening and he took real pride in the roses he planted at his Seagoe home along with an impressive array of vegetables.

Wilson was the eldest of seven children born to Samuel and Christina Roney. He is survived by siblings Roy, Grace (Wallace), and Joseph and was predeceased by brothers Bertie and Sammy and sister Eveline (Magee).

Wilson also leaves behind eight children, Winifred Frizzell, Ronald Roney, Lynn Lindsay, Sylvia Irwin, Joan McDonald, Donna Graham, Pauline McCusker and Diane Gould along with 22 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

His faithful devotion to his family and unfailing commitment to the community were acknowledged by the Rev Terence Cadden during his funeral service on October 3.

His passing is a sad loss to both the Seagoe and Edenderry communities in particular but to Portadown as a whole. And this was reflected in the large gathering of mourners at his funeral.

Donations in memory of Wilson go towards Marie Curie and the Church Lads and Church Girls Brigade Development Fund, payable through Joseph Poots and Sons Funeral Directors.