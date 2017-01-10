Diabetes support at Brownlow

A support group for families whose children have Type 1 Diabetes will be meeting later this month.

The ABCD Diabetes Family Support Group will be meeting on Thursday January 26 at 7pm at the Brownlow Hub in Craigavon.

The Family Support Group aims to connect families whose children have Type 1 diabetes in order to share experiences and offer support.

Guest speaker Innes Aitken, an Abbott Representative, will be on hand to answer questions regarding the Abbott Freestyle Libre. The Freestyle Libre is one of the latest technologies for people living with Type 1 diabetes.

People with Type 1 diabetes cannot produce insulin. About 10 per cent of people with diabetes have Type 1 diabetes. No one knows exactly what causes it, but it has nothing to do with being overweight and it isn’t currently preventable.

It usually affects children or young adults, starting suddenly and getting worse quickly. Type 1 diabetes is treated by daily insulin doses - taken either by injections or via an insulin pump. It is also recommended to follow a healthy diet and take regular physical activity.

Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Volunteer Development Manager, Heather Causer, said, “Adjusting to the knowledge that your child or family member has Type 1 diabetes takes time and it is often helpful to meet with other families who have been through a similar situation. The group will offer support, advice and friendship to those affected by childhood diabetes.

“Whether your child is newly diagnosed or has had diabetes for many years, the group has something for you. Come along to our welcome night and see how we can help.”

For further information or to register your interest please call 028 9066 6646 or email nivolunteering@diabetes.org.uk.