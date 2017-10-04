Did not have insurance to drive car

When she was detected driving her boyfriend’s car a 27-year-old woman did not have insurance or a licence.

Emily Celeste Ritchie, whose address was given as Oakwood Place, Portadown was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving uninsured on June 21 this year.

She was also banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For not having a driving licence she was fined £75.

The court heard that at 3.40pm police stopped her on Craigwell Avenue in Portadown.

She said it was her boyfriend’s car and she was unable to produce insurance or a licence.

A solicitor representing the defendant said she had been disqualified and did not re-sit her test.