Did not realise his insurance had not automatically renewed

After he was stopped by police a 39-year-old man who thought he was insured to drive discovered his policy had lapsed.

Richard Martin Dorrity, Ashgrove Avenue, Lurgan, was fined £200 and given six points last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for having no insurance on February 22 this year.

He was also fined £75 for not having a vehicle test certificate, £50 for not wearing his seat belt and £75 for not having a trade licence.

The court heard that at 5.09pm a police foot patrol in William Street, Lurgan saw the defendant driving without wearing his seat belt.

A barrister representing the defendant said the car was now insured and had a valid test certificate. He had been driving since he was 17 and had a clear record.

The lawyer explained that the insurance had lapsed. His client thought that it was automatically renewed but that was not the case.

The seat belt offence was simply inattention on his part, he added