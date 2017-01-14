Dismay after second arson attack on Hanover house

A landlord whose house in Hanover Street was targeted by arsonists for the second time in two months said this blaze was “even worse than the first”.

The house was set alight around 5.15am last Saturday morning, but was unoccupied.

Police have condemned the arsonists, saying the quick response from the Fire Service had prevented the fire from spreading.

In the latest attack, the culprits started the blaze in the living room, badly damaging the ground floor.

The landlord said, “I had been cleaning and fixing the house since the last attack, and I had a builder in on Saturday, but now I am back to square one.

“The former tenant has left. I don’t know why the house is being targeted.”