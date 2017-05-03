Dog dies and house extensively damaged in blaze

Three houses were damaged, one extensively, in the fire at River Way, Portadown, yesterday (Tuesday).

A dog also died in the blaze.

It is believed the fire started in the back garden of one of the mid-terraced houses before spreading to the property and the two houses on either side.

A spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the incident on the Corcrain estate just before 5pm.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property to carry out a search but all people were accounted for.

Two appliances from Portadown station, two from Lurgan and the command support unit from Lisburn Station attended.

The cause is still being investigated.