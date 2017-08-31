Donations pour in after death of Shane

A project has been set up in memory of teenager Shane Richardson who died last week.

Shane’s Project has been formed at the request of the 16-year-old’s family to provide support and information to young people and help them make better informed choices.

It will be delivered through Edgarstown Residents’ Association which had worked closely with Shane in recent months.

A JustGiving page has also been set up, at the family’s request, to raise money for the project, and so far has £2,262 has been donated.

The family had also asked that donations in lieu of flowers go to Edgarstown Residents’ Association youth department.

The year 12 pupils at Craigavon Senior High pupil was discovered last Tuesday in the Brownstown area of Portadown.

He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead.

His funeral took place on Saturday in St Columba’s Parish Church.

There has been an outpouring of sympathy and shock following the death.

Phyllis Abraham, chairperson of the association, said Shane had done a work placement with the group and described him as “a great child who was very quiet and got on with his work with absolutely no problems”.

Shane had also completed a number of personal development training courses, taken by youth leader Nigel Duke, who got to know him very well.

Portadown YMCA manager Darryn Causby, who knew Shane when he attended the youth club a number of years ago, said, “Shane’s family have been devastated by their loss and hope that no one else has to go through what they are going through.

“They hope that this money will ensure that young people are mentored, supported and educated so that they can make better informed life choices.”

Councillor Causby said the family had “been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support”.

Shane is survived by his mum and dad Emma and Stephen, sister Holly and family circle.

Craigavon Senior High School has been providing support to pupils to help them deal with the tragedy.