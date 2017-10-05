Drama as usual for MADS with new shows

It’s drama as usual for Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society - following last week’s revelations they are facing £10,000 legal bill.

The society have launched the final set of dates as part of their 15th year celebrations.

Following last week’s revelations they are keen to stress that it is drama as normal.

First up will be Strictly Craigavon Dancing 7 which will take place on Saturday 25th November at Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre.

A spokesman said: “We are delighted to link up with Claire Louise McMahon who will help all the couples with the choreography for this popular show. We have nine senior couples taking part and five junior couples in this event.”

Tickets go on sale next week.

Next for the society will be the production of Elf Jr which will take place in Portadown Town Hall Theatre from Friday 15th to Sunday 17th December.

They have a cast of 70 taking part in this show which is based on the popular film Elf which starred Will Ferrell as ‘Buddy the Elf’.

Jake Watters from Lurgan and Alex Truesdale from Portadown will both perform in the leading role. This will be the society’s third new show this year, following Rock of Ages and Legally Blonde. Their target is to bring even more new shows in 2018.

The final date in the calendar will be their 15th Year Celebration Concert, ‘An Evening With MADS’, which will take place on Saturday 30th December at The Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately due to the situation that we find ourselves in this concert will be the main event to help cover the costs of future pending court fees.

“First event for the fund raising will be a 5km fun run/walk for all members to take part in and the second will be a Christmas raffle. We have been absolutely taken aback by all the messages of support we have received to carry on from members, parents and old performers.

“The concert will feature some of our star performers over the last 15 years and all our present junior members.

It will feature songs from some of the shows that we have performed over the years.

This will include Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Grease, West Side Story, The Sound of

Music, Beauty and the Beast, Legally Blonde, Annie, Rock of Ages, Joseph, The Little Mermaid, Footloose etc.

“We have nine former members returning from England, many of whom are studying performing arts and who starred in various shows since 2002, performing in the concert along with many of our former senior members who will make a welcome return.

“This will be the perfect concert for anyone who enjoys musical theatre featuring some of the best singers who have performed for MADS! We have a limited number of 520 tickets priced at £10 now on sale from Print Business Supplies Lurgan, Greenes Nisa Local Brownlow and the The Lightwell Centre Drumgor, every Saturday from 10am to 12.30pm.

“We are determined to finish this year on a high and look forward to writing another new chapter of the society’s history next year.”

Further details of raffle prizes etc to be confirmed at a later date – all donations of raffle prizes welcome. You can contact them on the MADS CRAIGAVON Facebook page.