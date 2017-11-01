Drank a bottle of Buckfast before going out and bit police officer

After taking a bottle of Buckfast before he went out drinking a 30-year-old man bit a police officer on the leg drawing blood, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

William Watson, Mahon Court, Portadown, at a previous court had admitted disorderly behaviour at Mandeville Street, Portadown on June 18.

He also pleaded guilty to two assaults on a police officer, resisting a constable and assaulting a male.

The court heard that police were called to the McConville complex where the defendant had been refused re-entry by door staff and he had assaulted one of the members of the staff.

When Watson was being handcuffed he bit an officer on the leg breaking skin. He had to be put in limb restraints as he was lashing out with his legs.

He lay across the back seat of the police vehicle and when they tried to get him into a sitting position he lashed out with his legs and struck an officer on the face with his foot.

When he got into a sitting position he calmed down on the way to custody.

When shown CCTV Watson said he said he could not remember punching anybody but agreed it was clear that he had punched one of the door staff who was standing with his hands at his side.

The constable had suffered a sharp pain to his right thigh just above his knee where the bite had broken his skin and caused bleeding.

A solicitor representing Watson said he was so distressed and in such a rage he was lashing out and wasn’t aware he had bitten the officer.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that it may have to do with the fact that he had a full bottle of Buckfast before he went out.

“There was only one reason to do that and it was for the sole purpose to get full drunk,” she added.

Watson’s solicitor said that he did not drink often but when he did he ended up in bother.

Judge Kelly said that biting was a very mean thing to do.

For each of the offences she imposed a custodial sentence of three months and ordered Watson to pay a £25 offender’s levy.

Later in the court Watson’s solicitor applied for bail to appeal against the sentence,

Judge Kelly granted bail of £500 and released him with the conditions of a complete alcohol ban and a curfew from 8pm to 6am.