Drink diver said parents had given her bottle of champagne

A 32-year-old woman was banned from driving for three years last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Jenna Robb, whose address was given as Festival Road, Portadown was also fined £500 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for driving with excess alcohol in her breath on October 7 this year.

The court heard that a police mobile patrol saw a car swerve across the white line and the width of the road in Windsor Avenue, Lurgan.

It stopped in Castle Lane Mews and Robb, who was driving, failed a preliminary breath test.

An evidential test gave a reading of 50 - the legal limit is 35.

She recently had her licence returned to her after a period of disqualification.

Robb, who pleaded guilty herself in court, said the night before her parents had given her a bottle of champagne and she had some bottles of beer.