Drink driver banned for year

A 12 month driving ban was imposed on a 26-year-old man last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for an excess alcohol offence.

Georgein Radulesca, Glenavon Crescent, Lurgan was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard he was stopped on October 8 this year in Union Street, Lurgan.

After failing a preliminary breath test an evidential test gave a reading of 54.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had no previous convictions.