Drink driver drove from Antrim back to the town

After drinking in Antrim a 44-year-old man drove home to Portadown even though he was well over the drink drive limit.

Petru Bataneant, Thomas Street, Portadown, was banned from driving for 15 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for excess alcohol in blood on February 25 this year. He was also fined £400.

Fines of £75 were imposed for not displaying ‘L’ plates and driving unsupervised.

After failing a preliminary breath test with a reading of 106 a blood test gave a reading of 218 - the blood limit is 80.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said it was a very high reading.

He explained that his client had been at a friend’s house and had been drinking before he stupidly decided to drive home.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the ban was reflective of the high reading, the distance the defendant had travelled and the serious risk to others. She also ordered forfeiture of the defendant’s car.