Drink driver had five month old baby in lap

Three days after he had been banned from the roads a 39-year-old man was caught drunk driving with a five-month-old child on his lap, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Irmantas Kuros, Clendenning Way, Portadown, was sentenced to a total of seven months in prison for a series of motoring offences.

For driving while disqualified, dangerous driving and not having insurance on October 24 he was given three months in prison and banned from driving for five years. He was fined £350 and banned for five years or failing to provide a specimen of breath.

For driving while unfit on November 28 he was jailed for four months and disqualified for six years. A concurrent four month prison term and six year ban were imposed or not having insurance while he was jailed for three months for resisting a constable and four month for driving while disqualified.

The custodial sentences from October 24 are to run concurrent while the terms on November 28 are to run consecutively making a total of seven months in prison.

The court heard that on October 24 last year at 3.40pm police travelling on the Mahon Road in Portadown saw a car coming towards them and noticed that the driver had a baby on his lap.

They turned around and attempted to stop him using blue lights and sirens. While doing this they noticed the driver handing the child to a front seat passenger who turned out to be an 11-year-old boy.

Police pulled the car over to the side of the road and spoke to the defendant who was driving. A preliminary breath test with a reading of 108.

Checks revealed that three days previously he had been banned from driving at Craigavon court.

He was arrested and taken to Armagh custody suite where he refused to provide a sample of breath. A barrister representing the defendant said in the pre-sentence report his client accepted full responsibility for his actions.