Drink driver out for cigarettes

A 29-year-old man was banned from driving for three years last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Daniel Carl Hogan, Charlestown Road, Derrytrasna, was also fined £400 for excess alcohol in breath on July 6 this year.

The court heard that at 11.35pm a police patrol saw a car parked in a lay by at Knockmenagh Road with its full beam headlights on.

As they went towards the car it drove off and police pulled it over. An evidential breath sample gave a reading of 84.

Mr Peter Murphy, defending, said his client had an eight year relationship with his girlfriend and they had a young child. This relationship had broken up and it had a drastic effect on Hogan.

He added that Hogan, while drinking in the house, ran out of cigarettes and drove to a 24 hour garage to get some.