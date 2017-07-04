Drink driver told police crashed car had been stolen

A motorist has been fined £465 for a string of motoring charges after he initially told police that the vehicle he had crashed whilst drink driving had been stolen.

Richard Dalton, 28, from Darkley Road, Keady, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving, aggravated taking a car without permission and causing damage to the vehicle, driving without insurance, failing to report an accident and driving without a licence.

The court heard how on April 15, police were called to the scene of a single vehicle collision shortly after 1am on the Gorestown Road, Moy.

On arrival, they found a car crashed into a telegraph pole, with damage to the front side of the vehicle and a smashed window. The doors of the vehicle were locked but there was no one inside.

Police subsequently called to the house of the car owner, who is the partner of the defendant and saw Dalton sitting at the top of the stairs.

When the owner told police the car had been stolen, they pointed out that whoever had driven the car must have had the key as the doors were left locked.

The court was told that police had seen the car keys sitting beside the sink in the kitchen.

The defendant’s partner admitted that there was only one set of keys but that she had been in the house all night.

On detecting a smell of alcohol from Dalton’s breath, police subjected him to a breath test, which he failed,

An evidential breath test, taken subsequently at the police station, showed a reading of 51mcg.

During a police interview, the defendant maintained that he had been drinking at a friend’s house when a taxi company phoned him to say that his vehicle had been stolen and crashed,

A taxi had then taken him to the vehicle, and he had then gone home.

However, at a second police interview, the defendant admitted to have taken the car without permission and crashed it.

The defending solicitor said that in spite of Dalton’s eventual admission he had not ‘covered himself in glory’ by mistakenly believing that he could escape justice.

The solicitor added that Dalton was in a long-term relationship with the owner of the car. He worked as a supervisor at Moy Park and had four dependant children between the ages of four months and four years.

The judge noted that this was Dalton’s second drink driving charge.

He told Dalton that he had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, and this was to his credit. Nevertheless, he did have a prior record of motoring offences. The defendant was fined £250 for drink driving and disqualified from driving for another three years.