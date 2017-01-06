Driving ban for farm labourer

A farm labourer who drove with excess alcohol has been disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £250.

Darren John Kennedy (25), whose address was given as Hannon Drive, Lurgan, was stopped by police on December 4 last year on the Gilford Road in Lurgan.

The court was told the defendant, who pleaded guilty, had a clear record and there was no indication that his driving fell below what was expected.

He had been up from early morning milking cows, had taken a lot of caffeine and did not have much to eat, the court sitting was told.

The defendant’s solicitor, in mitigation, said his client was a hard-working individual who will now lose his driving licence and also his job.