Driving ban for man convicted in his absence

While police were dealing with a road accident they noticed a car driver holding a mobile phone and speaking into it.

Damien Patrick William McStravick (34), Parknasilla Way, Aghagallon, was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for using a phone while driving on January 31 this year.

He was also banned for six months.

The court heard that at 10.40am police were at a road traffic collision at the junction of Plantation Road and Dunkirk Road, Bleary.

They saw the defendant stop at the junction and he was holding a phone in his right hand and speaking into it. He made an immediate admission and said he already had nine points on his licence.

McStravick did not appear in court and was convicted in his absence. Only the paper part of his licence was in the court.

Writing in to the court McStravick said that he got a call from work and that he normally wore an earpiece.