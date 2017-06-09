Driving while using mobile phone and not wearing seat belt

When police stopped a 44-year-old man for using a phone while he was driving it was also discovered he was not wearing a seat belt.

Anibal Mariano, whose address was given as Kernan Hill Manor, Portadown, was fined £50 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not wearing a seat belt on February 24 this year.

He was also fined £75, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given three penalty points on his licence for using a hand held phone while driving.

The court heard police saw him using the phone while driving on the Park Road, Portadown, and when they spoke to him they saw he was not wearing a seat belt.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had only just started his journey.