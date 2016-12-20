Drove car without permission after argument with partner

After he had an argument with his partner a 37-year-old man drove off in her car without her permission.

Emil Marinov, Bluestone Hall, Craigavon, admitted three offences when he appeared last Wednesday at the local magistrates’ court.

He was fined £200 and given six points for driving without insurance on December 10 last year and fined £100 for taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner.

For driving without a supervisor he was fined £75.

The court heard he was stopped at a vehicle checkpoint on the Brownlow Road in Craigavon and the car was displaying ‘L’ plates.

Marinov was alone in the vehicle.

When police interviewed the owner of the car she said she had an argument with her partner, the defendant, and he drove the vehicle without her permission.

Marinov appeared in court and pleaded guilty himself.