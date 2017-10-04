Drove out and caused an accident at road junction

After he drove out at a junction and caused an accident a 73-year-old man continued without stopping, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

William Donaghy, Wayside, Tandragee, was fined £75 for driving without due care and attention.

Fines of £100 were imposed for failing to stop, failing to remain and failing to report and accident. He was also given five points.

The court heard that on March 3 this year at 11.15am police received a report of a damage only accident on the Armagh Road, Portadown at the Derryhale Road junction.

A car pulled out of the Derryhale Road causing another vehicle to brake suddenly and this vehicle ended in a ditch. The car drove on and the defendant was identified by the vehicle registration.

A defence solicitor said her client accepted he misjudged the speed of the other vehicle. She added he didn’t realise what had happened and drove on. He had a clear licence.